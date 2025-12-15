WATCH| Luis Suarez's Hillarious Reaction At Getting Outsmarted In Front Of Lionel Messi By A 13-year-old Girl At GOAT Tour India

Lionel Messi is currently in India for his GOAT Tour India, with the tour wrapping up in Delhi on December 15. The World Cup winner is visiting India with his Inter Miami teammates, Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul.

On December 14, Lionel Messi and his teammates visited Mumbai, where he demonstrated a penalty kick in front of the crowd at the Wankhede Stadium and took part in fun drills with the girls of the Project Mahadeva. During the event, a bewildering moment caught the camera when Uruguayan footballer Luis Suarez was outsmarted by a 13-year-old girl.

Luis Suarez Gets Nutmegged In Front Of Lionel Messi

The moment came when Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Rodrigo De Paul were engaging in fun drills with the girls of Project Mahadeva. at the stadium. During the drills, one girl executed a clinical pass from between the Uruguayan player's legs, thus successfully nutmegging him when the latter tried to intervene.

The moment caught Suraez off guard as the player playfully stared at the girl for successfully outsmarting him. The hilarious clip went viral online as netizens couldn't believe the professional player being bested by a 13-year-old.

13-Year-Old Tanishka Kawade Reacts To Nutmegging Luis Suarez

In an interview with the Indian Express, Tanishka Kawade shared that while Suarez did not say anything to her after the nutmeg, he looked at her with a surprised expression. Additionally, she shared that meeting Messi was a big dream come true.

She shared, "He didn’t say anything. He just looked at me with a surprised expression. It was a great feeling because my dream was to meet Ronaldo, but I met Messi, that was a big dream."