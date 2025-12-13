WATCH | Ranjit Bajaj Lays Out The Actual Timeline Of Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour In Kolkata And What Triggered The Chaos

Lionel Messi's arrival in India turned out to be a chaotic affair as the GOAT India Tour in Kolkata ended in a monumental disaster. Fans who shelled out thousands of rupees were left disappointed as Messi, Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul exited the venue prematurely.

Fans at the Salt Lake Stadium were enraged as they threw bottles onto the stadium following Messi's exit. What unfolded next was carnage as the fans invaded the field of play and vandalised the stadium, expressing their disappointment.

Delhi FC Director Ranjit Bajaj has revealed the actual timeline for the Kolkata leg of Lionel Messi's GOAT India tour. He also revealed the principal factor behind all the chaos that happened at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Ranjit Bajaj Reveals The Actual Itinerary For Kolkata Leg Of Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour

Ranjit Bajaj, the Delhi FC director, shared the detailed itinerary of Lionel Messi's Kolkata leg of the GOAT India tour. The minute-to-minute sheet revealed that upon landing in India, Messi arrived at the Hyatt Hotel Lounge at 09:30 AM for a meet-and-greet, and the only person who was allowed to take a selfie was Sanjiv Gornka, as he had apparently paid INR 95 Lakh for the package.

After that, the Argentine inaugurates the 70-foot statue. Bajaj also mentioned that Leo will only be accompanied at this event by the Minister of Fire and Emergencies and two other people.

After that, Messi arrives at the football stadium where the exhibition match is being held and interacts with the players following the match.

A special football camp for young kids was also set to take place, where Leo would interact with them.

Lionel Messi was also supposed to present a trophy to a team and meet some special dignitaries. Bajaj further stated that Messi was supposed to arrive at the stadium at 11:15 AM and was supposed to leave the venue at 01:05 PM. But in reality, he barely spent ten minutes before exiting prematurely.

Ranjit Bajaj Pinpoints The Key Reason Behind The Salt Lake Stadium Chaos

Following the chaos that ensued at the Salt Lake Stadium, Ranjit Bajaj said that the organisers are not at fault for the mismanagement. Instead, it was the local 'photo-hungry' politicians and their kids who thronged Messi to get selfies and get their merchandise signed.