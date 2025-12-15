WATCH | Rodrigo De Paul Wins Hearts With Sweet Gesture Toward Child At Lionel Messi’s GOAT Tour India

Lionel Messi's GOAT Tour India saw him visiting Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi from December 13 to December 15, 2025. His Inter Miami teammates, Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul, accompanied him on the India tour. The last pit stop for the tour was Delhi, which saw the World Cup winner greeting fans and playing pass with kids at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Additionally, Lionel Messi, Rodrigo De Paul, and Luis Suarez also met ICC Chairman Jay Shah, who gifted them Indian jerseys with each of their names on them.

The visitors also clicked several pictures with the kids on the field, and the players from Minerva Academy FC. It was during the photo session that fans caught Rodrigo De Paul's sweet gesture toward a young fan who was trying to get a picture with Lionel Messi.

Rodrigo De Paul's Gesture For The Young Fan

During the group photo session with the trio, one of the security personnel present at the event pushed back a kid to stand beside Messi during the photo. However, Rodrigo De Paul noticed this interaction and pushed the man aside to accommodate the kid beside Lionel Messi, and made sure that he was included in the picture.

As soon as the clip was uploaded to the internet, fans took to X to praise the Argentine midfielder for his sweet gesture. Many added that De Paul understood that this was a huge moment for the young fan and refused to let anybody ruin it.

Watch The Video Here

