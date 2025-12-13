WATCH: Tea Stall Owner Paints House in Argentina's Blue And White Colours As Token Of Affection For Lionel Messi, Video Goes Viral

Lionel Messi has finally arrived in Kolkata as he kickstarts the much-anticipated GOAT India Tour 2025 on December 13. The Argentina and Inter Miami star will be in India for three days and will next visit Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi as a part of the GOAT India Tour 2025.

Tea Stall Owner Paints His Home Blue And White

Messi's arrival has set the buzz in the City of Joy. The Inter Miami star landed at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in the wee hours of Saturday and went straight to the hotel. Messi has enjoyed a great amount of fandom in India, but Kolkata has always been an exceptional case.

A tea stall owner in Barrackpore, Shib Shankar Patra, has painted his entire house in Argentina's blue and white colours. Even the tea stall in Barrackpore is full of Messi's pictures

Lionel Messi Arrived In India For Second Time

This is not the first time the Argentine World Cup winner will visit this country. The 38-year-old enthralled the Kolkata audience with his mesmerising skills at a packed Salt Lake Stadium. More than 100,000 people witnessed Messi from the stands as Argentina defeated Venezuela 1-0 on 2nd September 2011.

Messi unveiled a 70-foot statue of himself virtually, and he is scheduled to fly down to Hyderabad later in the day, where he will be involved in a number of events. beginning in the East (Kolkata) and South (Hyderabad) on December 13, continuing to the West (Mumbai) on December 14, and concluding in the North (Delhi) on December 15.