Major Blow For Afghanistan, Star Pacer Naveen Ul Haq Ruled Out Of Asia Cup 2025, Replacement Announced

Afghanistan pacer Naveen Ul Haq Ruled has been ruled out of the Asia Cup 2025 due to a shoulder injury. The Afghanistan Cricket Board has confirmed that Naveen has been deemed unfit and he will not take part in the remainder of the tournament. Fast bowler Abdullah Ahmadzai has been named as his replacement.

A statement from the ACB confirmed the development.

"Afghanistan's veteran fast bowler, Naveen Ul Haq, has been ruled out of the ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025. He is still recovering from a shoulder injury and has not been declared fit by the ACB medical team to participate in the remaining matches. Naveen will continue to undergo intensive treatment and rehabilitation until he is fully fit.

"Fast bowler Abdullah Ahmadzai, who was previously in the reserves and recently made his international debut, has been promoted to the main squad for the Asia Cup 2025.

“The ACB wishes Naveen Ul Haq a speedy recovery and extends its best wishes to Abdullah Ahmadzai for the matches ahead.”

Naveen Ul Haq's Absence Will Be A Big Miss

Ahmadzai has been with the Afghan reserves and has now been promoted to the main team. Naveen wasn't involved in the recently held tri-series and also didn't feature against Hong Kong in the Asia Cup opener. He will now travel back home and will undergo further rehabilitation. Naveen-ul-Haq has played 48 T20 International matches for Afghanistan, taking 67 wickets at an average of 18.73 and an economy rate of 7.79, with best figures of 4/20.