Chennai Super Kings Drop Subtle Hints On IPL 2026 Retentions? CSK's Video Featuring MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja Keeps Fans Guessing

Chennai Super Kings are in a dire need of revival. Alongside Mumbai Indians (MI), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are the most successful Indian Premier League franchise of all time. CSK and MI both have five IPL titles to their name and whenever these two teams clash, it is nothing less than a blockbuster affair. Chennai have a lot of questions to address before they head into the next season, the nineteenth edition of IPL.

Chennai Super Kings Tease Fans With Special Compilation Video

Just like Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Chennai Super Kings enjoy the luxury of having loyal and passionate fans. Most of Chennai's fan base is driven by their former captain, MS Dhoni. It is a well-known fact that MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings are synonymous with each other. MSD has the capability of attracting fans in huge numbers and wherever he plays, one can only see a sea of yellow.

Prior to Indian Premier League 2025, the Chennai-based franchise retained MS Dhoni as an uncapped player. Chennai secured MS Dhoni's services for INR 4 crores. Despite dealing with injury issues, MS Dhoni has continued to remain silent on his future. There is a lot of anticipation around Chennai Super Kings and their retention list for the next season.

The Chennai-based franchise recently posted a video that features MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dewald Brevis, Matheesha Pathirana and Shivam Dube. The video has now gone viral and people are now looking at it as CSK's possible retention list.

Suspense Around MS Dhoni's Availability For IPL 2026

Chennai Super Kings finished last in the previous edition of the cash-rich league. After Ruturaj Gaikwad's injury that ruled him out of the tournament, MS Dhoni was bestowed with the responsibility of leading the five-time champions. Unfortunately, Chennai ended at the last spot. Dhoni, who looked far from his best with the bat, is yet to confirm his availability for the next season.

"Every year is a new challenge. The body needs a lot of maintenance. Didn't trouble me enough when I was playing international cricket," MS Dhoni had said while playing IPL 2025, and it remains to be seen if he returns for the next season.