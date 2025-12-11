'We Will Be Better': Manchester City Boss Seemingly Sends Subtle Warning To Arsenal Following 1-2 Win At Bernabeu

Manchester City beat Real Madrid in the Champions League at the Bernabeu on December 10. The visitors came from behind after Rodrygo's goal and sealed their win with goals from Nico O'Reilly and Erling Haaland, respectively.

However, following the win, City manager Pep Guardiola insisted that his side had yet to show their true potential and claimed that they would get better in February. This seemed like a warning to their Premier League rivals Arsenal, who are currently ahead of them on the Premier League table with just two points.

Pep Guardiola On Manchester City's Current Form

The manager shared that his side is still far away from being in their top form. He also teased that they will be in their top form in February, after the break.

Pep Guardiola shared, "We are far away. till we are not ready. In February, we will be better. We have been here in the past, playing much than today, and we have lost. That's football sometimes. The players made an incredible effort, it was an incredibly good result, the spirit is unbelievable, but there are still margins to improve."

The Manchester City manager further added, "Winning in the Bernabeu is a big, big task, really big task, especially in this competition, don't misunderstand me. But at the same time, in February, March, we are able to go through the level to arrive in semi-finals, finals, requires a better performance than today."

Manchester City Beat Real Madrid In Champions League

Last season, Manchester City was knocked out by Real Madrid in the knockout stages. However, this season City seems to have taken their revenge as they beat the Los Blancos 1-2 at home.