'We Need to Win Games': Chelsea Boss Wants To End 2025 With A Victory After Recent Dip

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca is determined to end the year with a victory after their recent drop in points in the last two Premier League matches.

The Blues are set to face Bournemouth on December 30 at Stamford Bridge. For the unversed, Chelsea squandered their lead against Aston Villa and lost 1-2, and are currently 13 points behind league leaders Arsenal.

Enzo Maresca On Chelsea's Clash Against Bournemouth

In the pre-match press conference, the manager emphasised that they needed to win more matches, no matter what. Additionally, he added, the team needs to be confident in scoring more goals nd focus on conceding fewer goals.

In the pre-match conference, Enzo Maresca shared, "It’s become very important to finish the year in the ​best way. For sure, it will ⁠be another tough game, because they are all the same. But we need to win games ​as soon as ⁠possible. We need to be confident, and ‍we need to think that hopefully we can go close again to the ones ahead of us."

He further added, “I don’t think it’s random when something continuously happens. We need ​to understand why, no matter if we’re ⁠winning, drawing, or losing, if we concede a goal, we lose the control a little bit. So we need to understand the reason why.”

Maresca Provides Injury Update