Published 00:13 IST, August 25th 2024

West Ham's Soucek and Bowen Rescue Ball Boy After Advertising Screen Collapsed In PL Horror

West Ham's Tomas Soucek and Jarrod Bowen had to cut short their goal celebrations to pull a ball boy out from underneath an advertising screen that collapsed during the team's 2-0 win at Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.