West Ham's Soucek and Bowen Rescue Ball Boy After Advertising Screen Collapsed In PL Horror
West Ham's Tomas Soucek and Jarrod Bowen had to cut short their goal celebrations to pull a ball boy out from underneath an advertising screen that collapsed during the team's 2-0 win at Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.
Soucek and Bowen rescue Ball Boy | Image: AP
00:13 IST, August 25th 2024