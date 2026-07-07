Where Will Argentina Go Without Lionel Messi? Captain Sparks Miraculous Comeback Against Egypt in FIFA World Cup 2026

Lionel Messi has again showed why he is the greatest, on football's grandest stage.

The Argentina captain scored a crucial goal and inspired his team to an improbable 3-2 victory over Egypt on Tuesday, despite trailing by two goals with only 11 minutes left on the clock. With this round of 16 victory in Atlanta, the reigning World Cup champions have snatched victory from the jaws of defeat and kept their title defense alive.

The defending champions will next face either Switzerland or Colombia in the quarterfinals this Saturday in Kansas City, Missouri.

Egypt Stuns the Champions Early

Egypt took a shocking lead in the 15th minute when Yasser Ibrahim found the back of the net with a powerful header. Things quickly went from bad to worse for Argentina. In the 19th minute, Messi missed a massive opportunity to equalize when his penalty kick was saved by Egypt goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir. Later in the first half, with the score still at 1-0, Messi struck the post.

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Egypt capitalized on Argentina's frustrations in the 67th minute. Mostafa Zico scored the team's second goal off an assist from Haissem Hassan, leaving the favorites staring at a devastating 2-0 deficit late into the second half.

A Record-Breaking Fightback Led by Messi

With their backs firmly against the wall, Argentina finally found some life in the 79th minute. Messi lobbed a precise cross into the box for Cristian Romero, who converted a convincing header past Shobeir to kickstart the rally. Just four minutes later, the equalizer arrived. The ball bounced around the box before Messi unleashed a left-footed strike into the back of the net in the 83rd minute, leveling the score at 2-2.

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Overcome with emotion, Messi was seen in tears after the final whistle. The equalizer marked his eighth goal of this year’s tournament—moving him to the top of a tight Golden Boot race—and extended his record-breaking tally to 21 career World Cup goals. Furthermore, Messi has now scored in a record nine consecutive World Cup matches dating back to Argentina’s 2022 title run, netting 13 times in that span.

Snatched from the Jaws of Defeat

The historic turnaround was completed in stoppage time when Enzo Fernandez scored the winning goal, capping off a 13-minute span where Argentina scored three unanswered goals to seal one of the greatest comebacks in tournament history.

With this dramatic performance, Lionel Messi became the fourth player in the last 60 years to score a goal, miss a penalty, and hit the post in a single FIFA World Cup game. Crucially, he is the first player ever to do so in a World Cup knockout stage match.