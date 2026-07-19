Who is Attending the 2026 World Cup Final? Full List of Celebrities, World Leaders, and Historical Halftime Performers

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Argentina and Spain is shaping up to be far more than just the biggest football match on the planet. Fans heading to the New York New Jersey Stadium are in for an unprecedented spectacle, featuring a star-studded closing ceremony and the tournament's first-ever halftime show.

Adding to the high-profile nature of the event, US President Donald Trump is expected to join FIFA President Gianni Infantino on the pitch for the official trophy presentation after the final whistle.

While the match itself kicks off at 3 pm ET, the grand celebrations will get underway nearly 90 minutes earlier. “Echoing the spirit of the opening ceremonies, which welcomed the world to the greatest stage in Canada, Mexico and the United States, the closing ceremony will bring the FIFA World Cup 2026 full circle through music, culture and football,” said Heimo Schirgi, FIFA Chief Operating Officer, in a press release.

Post Malone Headlines Star-Studded Pre-Game Ceremony

According to FIFA, the pre-match closing ceremony will honor the competitive journey of all 48 participating nations that traveled across Canada, Mexico, and the United States. Taking center stage, global superstar Post Malone will headline the official pre-game show. The massive entertainment lineup is also expected to feature appearances by Hollywood actor Tom Cruise, internet personality IShowSpeed, British pop star Robbie Williams, Nicole Scherzinger, and Italian singer Laura Pausini.

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Right before the action begins on the pitch, award-winning vocalist Jennifer Hudson will perform the United States national anthem.

A Historic First: The World Cup Halftime Show

In a historic shift for the tournament, the 2026 World Cup will introduce its first-ever Super Bowl-style halftime show. Curated by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, the highly anticipated musical production is expected to last roughly 11 minutes. However, because of the time required to set up and dismantle the stage, the players' traditional intermission could extend beyond 20 minutes.

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The blockbuster halftime lineup features a mix of global icons, including Justin Bieber, Madonna, Shakira, Burna Boy, BTS, and renowned conductor Gustavo Dudamel. Joining Coldplay on stage will be the PS 22 Choir from Staten Island, alongside expected appearances from several beloved Sesame Street characters.

Presidential Trophy Presentation and Global Leaders in Attendance

On the political front, Donald Trump is expected to attend the final and assist Infantino with the trophy presentation, as reported by Yahoo Sports.

Trump has already drawn attention during this iteration of the tournament. Earlier in the competition, he reportedly contacted the FIFA president regarding a red card handed to United States striker Folarin Balogun. FIFA subsequently overturned the suspension, clear-tracking Balogun to play in the Round of 16.

Other key world leaders from the host nations will also be in the stands. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum are expected to attend following an official invitation from Trump. The trio represents the co-hosts of this expanded tournament, having previously gathered for the official draw in Washington last December.

From the finalists' sides, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez confirmed his attendance on Friday to support the national team. King Felipe VI is also expected to be present as Spain looks to capture its first World Cup title since 2010. In contrast, Argentina President Javier Milei has decided to skip the monumental match entirely. On Thursday, Milei explained that his choice to stay away is rooted purely in local superstitions, known as cábalas. The president is reportedly reluctant to disrupt Argentina's winning momentum, having watched their previous seven victorious matches from home.

VIP Guest List and Mayor in the Stands

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani will also be among the dignitaries watching the final live. They will be joining a long list of high-profile figures who have frequented matches throughout the summer. Outlets have previously reported stadium sightings of stars like Travis Scott, Javier Bardem, Jeff Bezos, Drake, and Ryan Reynolds.