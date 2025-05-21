Who Will Win Europa League Final Between Manchester United And Tottenham Hotspur? Check Out AI Chatbot Grok's Huge Prediction

A place in next season's Champions League will be at stake when Manchester United face Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final. The match will take place at San Mames in Bilbao, Spain, and is scheduled to kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday.

AI Chatbot Grok Predicts Europa League Final

Both English teams have endured a very difficult season, and their one match could define their entire season. Winning the Europa League could allow them to secure a place in next season's Champions League.

X's AI Chatbot was asked to predict the outcome of the Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Europa League final. As per Grok, Manchester United do have a slight edge, but the match could go into extra time and even into penalties.

"Some users predicting a Manchester United win by halftime, citing their comeback against Lyon, while others back Tottenham, pointing to their historical success in the competition (winners in 1972 and 1984). Both teams are highly motivated, as the winner secures a spot in the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League, a critical achievement given their poor league standings.

“Given the data, Manchester United have a slight edge due to their form and depth, but Tottenham’s high-pressing, attacking approach makes this a close contest. Without a definitive outcome, it’s too tight to call with certainty—expect a competitive match that could go to extra time or penalties.”

Tottenham Hotspur Could End Their 17 Year Trophy Drought

Spurs' last trophy came back 17 years ago and the North Londoners are hoping to finally end their prolonged trophy drought. This is the 4th time that two clubs from the same nation are fighting for the Europa League glory. Ange Postecoglou's side will not have the service of Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison and Lucas Bergvall.

United's season has already reached the bottom but Ruben Amorim could be the third United manager to lift a trophy in his first season at the club. Captain Bruno Fernandes has been central to United's plans and has been involved in seven goals and four assists so far in the Europa League this season.