Why Manchester United vs Newcastle United Is The Only Premier League Fixture On Boxing Day, Here's What You Need To Know

The Boxing Day tradition in the Premier League has been maintained over the years, dating back to 1988. Boxing Day usually marks the fixture congestion as clubs start playing more games during the Christmas and New Year period. But this time, only one game is being conducted when Manchester United host Newcastle United at Old Trafford.

Premier League Fixture On Boxing Day Explained

This is the first time in Premier League history that that tradition is not being followed, and only one match will be played on Boxing Day. The Premier League has clarified that, due to the new expanded format of European competitions and changes to the FA Cup, they are left with only 33 weekends. As Boxing Day doesn't fall at a weekend this time, the Premier League is bound to honour its commitments with broadcasters.

They have also promised more games next year as the Boxing Day date falls on the weekend. The Premier League stated, “There are now several challenges to Premier League fixture scheduling rooted in the expansion of European club competitions – which led to a revision of our domestic calendar ahead of last season, including changes to the FA Cup. This ultimately left the Premier League as a 33-weekend competition – fewer than previous seasons, despite being a 380-match competition since 1995.”

Manchester United Face Newcastle United Test

United will be without Bruno Fernandes, who appeared to hurt his hamstring during a 1-2 loss against Aston Villa. Ruben Amorim cannot afford to lose any more ground, and he knows the magnitude of this game. The Red Devils will have the service of Casemiro, but Matthijs de Ligt and Harry Maguire won't be available.

They are currently in the 7th position with 26 points, and a win will see them level on points with 4th-placed Chelsea, who will face Aston Villa on Saturday.