Will FIFA Ban or Suspend? Punishments Argentine Players Molina And Paredes Face After World Cup Final Loss vs Spain

2026 FIFA World Cup Final: Following the final whistle at the MetLife stadium in New York, players from Argentina and Spain clashed with each other and now eyes are on FIFA to see what punishments are metted out to Nahuel Molina and Leandro Paredes. The apex footballing body has assured that they would investigate the matter. Paredes and Molina appear to face the most serious questions over their alleged involvement in the confrontation. The video footages show that they were the ones who started the ruckus after the game.

What Punishments Could be Metted Out?

The apex body has enough to look at. First, they would have the referees report on the matter. Then there would be supplementary reports submitted by match and field delegates, television footage, photographs and recordings from additional stadium cameras. The FIFA could also ask for written ritten explanations from Argentine Football Association, the players and staff members involved. There is also a high possibility that players could be questioned, while additional documents and witness accounts may also be sought.

For the unversed, FIFA does not need to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt - like it would be needed in case of a criminal case. Instead the disciplinary bodies decide whether they are comfortably satisfied that an offence occurred after considering the available evidence.

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If FIFA rules that Molina intentionally hit Rodri, it gets classified as violent conduct. That means an automatic minimum 3-match ban. But even if they decide his swing didn’t connect cleanly, he’s still not in the clear. FIFA can punish attempted violent conduct too.Paredes is in deeper trouble. If FIFA treats his clashes with Garcia and Gavi as separate incidents, the ban stacks.

The 3-game suspension is just the floor.

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FIFA can go higher depending on