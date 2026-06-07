Will Rafael Leao Miss Portugal's FIFA World Cup Opener Against DR Congo After Receiving Red Card For Punching?

Portugal warmed up for the FIFA World Cup in style with a 2-1 win over Chile, but Rafael Leao could be in hot water after the AC Milan winger was brandished a red card for punching an opposition player. Gonçalo Guedes and Bruno Fernandes registered their name on the scoresheet, while Lucas Cepeda reduced the deficit for Chile in the added time.

Rafael Leao Shown Red Card For Punching Chile Player

Portuguese defender Joao Cancelo and Chile right-back Felipe Faundez were involved in a scuffle after the latter seemed to have triggered the former with his behaviour. Footballers from both teams immediately joined the scene to intervene and both Leao and Chile defender Ivan Roman engaged in a heated altercation.

Leao appeared to have shoved Roman and then took a hit on his face near the corner flag. Referee Luca Zufferli took note of the incident and, after reviewing the situation, showed both players a red card and gave them the marching order.

Will Rafael Leao Be Unavailable For Portugal's FIFA World Cup Opener?

Generally, a red card in warm-up or friendly matches doesn't get carried over in a FIFA tournament. But Leao's act will be charged under violent conduct and it could bear huge repercussions on his World Cup appearance. FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee has the jurisdiction to intervene in such cases and their decision could prove to be crucial. If they decide to impose a strict sanction in addition to the one-match ban, Leao could be unavailable for Portugal's Group K FIFA World Cup opening fixture against DR Congo on June 17.

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The ball is entirely on FIFA's court as Leao is expected to be a central figure in Portugal's plans alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno and Vitinha.