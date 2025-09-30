Updated 30 September 2025 at 23:12 IST
William Saliba Pens New Arsenal Deal, Commits Long-term Future Amid Real Madrid Links
Arsenal defender WIlliam Saliba has committed his future to the Premier League giants by penning a new deal on Tuesday.
William Saliba has committed his long-term future to Arsenal by signing a new contract. The French defender, who has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, has reportedly put pen to paper on a five-year contract.
Saliba has been the backbone of Arsenal's reshaped defence and has formed an indomitable partnership with Gabriel in the heart of the backline. The defender had two years left on his previous deal and now followed the path of his defending partner, Gabriel, who also signed a new deal at Emirates Stadium.
The Saliba-Gabriel has been Arsenal's cornerstone for success, and the defender said he is very happy to extend his stay in North London.
"I'm so happy to sign a new deal with my club. I have to keep going like this and win some trophies. The only thing we're missing here is winning trophies.
"We all believe in the project and the future of the club, we have a good squad, good staff and good coaches. We are close to achieving things, and I'm sure soon we'll be able to win some trophies."
Arsenal Are Tipped For Success This Season
Arsenal have made a strong start to the season and have lost just once this campaign so far. They came close to ending their Champions League drought last season when they defeated the mighty Real Madrid in the UCL quarterfinal. They went on to lose against PSG in the semis, but showed a glimpse of their European credentials.
With Liverpool losing to Crystal Palace, Arsenal will now have the scope to make up the gap with the EPL leaders. They picked up a 2-1 win over Newcastle United in extra time and have emerged as one of the title contenders this season. Mikel Arteta brought in a number of players to plug all the gaps and the onus will be on the Arsenal manager to lead his club to success this campaign.
