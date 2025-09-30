William Saliba Pens New Arsenal Deal, Commits Long-term Future Amid Real Madrid Links

William Saliba has committed his long-term future to Arsenal by signing a new contract. The French defender, who has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, has reportedly put pen to paper on a five-year contract.

William Saliba Pens New Arsenal Contract

Saliba has been the backbone of Arsenal's reshaped defence and has formed an indomitable partnership with Gabriel in the heart of the backline. The defender had two years left on his previous deal and now followed the path of his defending partner, Gabriel, who also signed a new deal at Emirates Stadium.

The Saliba-Gabriel has been Arsenal's cornerstone for success, and the defender said he is very happy to extend his stay in North London.

"I'm so happy to sign a new deal with my club. I have to keep going like this and win some trophies. The only thing we're missing here is winning trophies.

"We all believe in the project and the future of the club, we have a good squad, good staff and good coaches. We are close to achieving things, and I'm sure soon we'll be able to win some trophies."

Arsenal Are Tipped For Success This Season

Arsenal have made a strong start to the season and have lost just once this campaign so far. They came close to ending their Champions League drought last season when they defeated the mighty Real Madrid in the UCL quarterfinal. They went on to lose against PSG in the semis, but showed a glimpse of their European credentials.