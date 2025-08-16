Wolves vs Manchester City Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League 2025-26 Live in India?

Premier League: Wolves will lock horns against Manchester City in their opening match of the Premier League 2025-2026, at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton on Saturday, August 16th.

The match between Wolves and Manchester City will kick off at 10 PM IST.

The two teams have faced each other 21 times, out of which City clinched 14 wins and Wolves sealed four victories. Meanwhile, three matches ended in a draw.

Wolves have scored four goals in their last five matches, and haven't kept a clean sheet in their past eight fixtures. On the other hand, City have scored 19 goals in their last five matches. City have also won the previous three fixtures against Wolves.

In the previous season, Wolves secured the 16th position in the Premier League 2024-2025 standings with 42 points. On the other hand, Manchester City held third place on the Premier League 2024-2025 standings with 71 points.

Premier League 2025-26, Wolves vs Manchester City Live Streaming Details

When Will the Wolves vs Manchester City Premier League 2025-26 Match Take Place?

The Wolves vs Manchester City Premier League 2025-26 Match will take place on Saturday, August 16, 2025.

Where Will The Wolves vs Manchester City Premier League 2025-26 Match Take Place?

The Wolves vs Manchester City Premier League 2025-26 Match will take place at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England.

What time will the Wolves vs Manchester City Premier League 2025-26 Match Start?

The Wolves vs Manchester City Premier League 2025-26 Match will start at 10 PM IST.

Where can you watch the Wolves vs Manchester City Premier League 2025-26 Match Live On TV?

The Wolves vs Manchester City Premier League 2025-26 Match can be watched on live TV on the Star Sports Network.

Where can the Wolves vs Manchester City Premier League 2025-26 Match be watched On Live Streaming?