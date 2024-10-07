Published 18:49 IST, October 7th 2024
Women’s Champions League begins with reinforced Barcelona going for third straight title
Barcelona will go for its third straight Women’s Champions League title with a squad boosted by Poland's star striker Ewa Pajor and with Aitana Bonmatí and Alexia Putellas playing on new contracts.
Aitana Bonmati celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the women’s Champions League final soccer match between FC Barcelona and Olympique Lyonnais at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain | Image: AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos, File
