sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Election Results | J&K Election Results | Haryana Election Results | Hurricane Milton | Mexican Mayor Murdered | RG Kar Case |

Published 18:49 IST, October 7th 2024

Women’s Champions League begins with reinforced Barcelona going for third straight title

Barcelona will go for its third straight Women’s Champions League title with a squad boosted by Poland's star striker Ewa Pajor and with Aitana Bonmatí and Alexia Putellas playing on new contracts.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Aitana Bonmati
Aitana Bonmati celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the women’s Champions League final soccer match between FC Barcelona and Olympique Lyonnais at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain | Image: AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos, File
  • Listen to this article
  • 5 min read
Advertisement

18:49 IST, October 7th 2024