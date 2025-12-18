“You Shut That Down”: Arsenal Legend Calls Out Manchester United Following Bruno Fernandes’ Interview Revelations

In an interview with Canal11, which was aired earlier this week, Bruno Fernandes revealed that he felt hurt to know that Manchester United wanted him to leave the club in the summer. Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal had reportedly shown keen interest in the Portuguese star and had even made a lucrative offer for the Manchester United captain.

While Bruno Fernandes refused the offer and extended his spell at Old Trafford, according to him, Manchester United looked keen to strike a deal with the Saudi Club.

Following the interview, Arsenal legend Ian Wright came out to criticise the club and shared that he would agree to take him to Arsenal in an instant.

Ian Wright On Manchester United

The former Arsenal expressed his bafflement at the club's situation with Bruno last season and shared that he believes the saga is another example of ‘indecisiveness’ at the board level.

Ian Wright shared, "When you look at Bruno’s quotes, it comes back to Man United being indecisive. So someone comes in for Bruno Fernandes last summer… You shut that down. He didn’t want to go. Bruno is basically saying the club went, 'it’s up to you if you want to leave.' That’s not what you want to hear when you’re the person who has basically held the club up by yourself."

He further added, "You want the club to say, 'you’re not going nowhere, you’re a massive part of this.' But Manchester United didn’t do that. They gave him the option and said, 'If you want to go, you can go.' What is that saying to him? I would take him tomorrow."

What did Bruno Fernandes Say In His Interview?

The Portuguese player shared that while the manager wanted him to stay at Old Trafford, the club did not want him there. However, the higher-ups weren't able to voice their thoughts because of the manager.

He explained, "From the club I felt it was, 'If you go it’s not so bad for us'. It hurts me a bit. I could have left in this transfer window; I would have earned much more money. I would have won many trophies this season, but I decided not to go, not only for family reasons but because I genuinely love the club."

He added, "The club wanted me to leave. I told the directors that I think they didn’t have the courage to make that decision because the manager wanted me."