Published 22:48 IST, October 12th 2024
Former Jaguars star Maurice Jones-Drew coaches son and gets win in London over NFL Academy team
Duece Jones-Drew hopes to follow in his dad's footsteps to reach the NFL someday. On Tuesday, the 16-year-old son of former Jacksonville Jaguars running back Maurice Jones-Drew matched one of his dad's achievements by playing in London.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Maurice Jones-Drew coaches Son | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
22:48 IST, October 12th 2024