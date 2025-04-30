sb.scorecardresearch
Updated April 30th 2025, 12:36 IST

'I'm Not Allowed': 4-Time Champion Sebastian Vettel Reveals Wholesome Reason Why A Return To Formula 1 Is Not On The Cards

Four time World Champion and former Red Bull driver Sebastian Vettel shut the doors on a return to Formula One.

Reported by: Arihant Rai
Sebastian Vettel while racing for Aston Martin
Sebastian Vettel while racing for Aston Martin | Image: ANI

Sebastian Vettel despite retiring from Formula One a couple of seasons ago remains as one of the most prominent figures in the sport. The speculations around the four time World Champion returning to the sport remain rife despite his old age and all of the seats in the teams being full. With all of the speculations still coming in that Sebastian Vettel might return to the sport, the former Red Bull and Ferrari driver has closed the door on returning to the sport in what turns out to be a wholesome reason. 

Sebastian Vettel Closes Door On Future Return To Formula One 

Sebastian Vettel while speaking on a podcast with SkySports Germany has revealed that he will not be returning to Formula One. The speculations around his return mostly come from the fact that he is much younger than his rivals Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton. According to the reason given by Vettel, his children have stopped him from returning to Formula One. 

“I think it has worked out well. The family peace still exists! I'm used to it.”

"My children told me I'm not allowed to race anymore because they like it so much that I am there. That's of course wonderful, hearing something like that,” said Sebastian Vettel in his statement about returning to Formula One. 

Sebastian Vettel's Glorious Career In Formula One 

Sebastian Vettel has had a massive career in Formula One which puts him as one of the greatest to ever do it. During his stint with Red Bull, the German driver won four World Championships. After his time with Red Bull, he joined Scuderia Ferrari. 

Vettel amazed fans with his driving in his days with Ferrari and close came to winning a fifth title but was defeated by the then dominant Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton.  He then had a stint with Aston Martin before retiring from the sport. 

