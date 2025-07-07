After Struggling in British GP 2025, Max Verstappen's F1 Title Bid Dealt Another Hammer Blow by Red Bull - Reports

Defending Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen may have secured pole position for the British GP 2025 due to what he called an extreme set-up choice, but the four-time champ was undone by that set-up in the race and had to settle for a fifth-place finish after being hugely compromised.

The rain showers that impacted the race meant Verstappen's low downforce set-up was nullified and led to him slipping around the track, and handed the 1-2 finish to the McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, respectively.

And any hopes for a sustained push from Red Bull to try and counter the McLaren dominance with more upgrades has been dealt a major blow.

No More Red Bull Upgrades

This is because, according to multiple media reports, the Austrian team are going to stop focusing on upgrades to the 2025 car and shift focus to 2026.

Given the 2026 regulations will feature all-new aerodynamic and engine regulations, it makes sense to switch up the focus to the next generation of cars now.

However, it also means that Verstappen's defence of the world driver's championship is all but over, even though the gap is only 69 points to Piastri at the top.

Still, in a car that has proved unable to regularly compete even for podium wins, it seems unlikely he can challenge the McLaren duo for the rest of the season.

2026 Changes - What We Know So Far

Still, there is some hope that Red Bull could once again develop a top car for the next season should they manage to ace the regulations like they did in 2022 when the current generation of cars came into effect.

The 2026 cars will see the designs become not only slimmer but also see a huge change to the engines with an increased dependence on battery power and electrification, as well as a push to use more sustainable fuels.