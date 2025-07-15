Max Verstappen to Mercedes 'Just Missing Final Contract Details', Says Former F1 Racer and Relative of World Champion

There has been a lot of speculation around the Formula 1 future of four-time world champion Max Verstappen, speculation that has only intensified after the British GP 2025. There, Verstappen finished 5th in a rain-hit F1 race that dealt a further blow to his hopes of defending the title he won in 2024.

Talks around a potential move to Mercedes has been directly referenced by current team driver George Russell, with even team principal Toto Wolff not denying that he is indeed in some form of talks with the Dutchman.

And a further confirmation of this has come from one of Verstappen's relatives and a former F1 driver in his own right.

Verstappen to Mercedes ‘An Option’

Nelson Piquet Jr, son of three-time F1 world champion Nelson Piquet and brother of Kelly Piquet, who is Verstappen's wife, has confirmed that the team and driver are indeed in talks.

What's more, he also said that they are just ‘missing final contract details’ which suggests that both sides are keen on getting a deal done, at least for now.

"Who knows next year, with Max there... They are talking, everyone knows right? Just missing final contract details, but everyone knows that it's an option," he said on the Pelas Pistas podcast.

A Verstappen move would cause further chaos in Red Bull, who are themselves reeling from the recent firing of long-time team principal Christian Horner.

Can Red Bull Afford to Lose Verstappen?

The team also saw long-time technical director and design genius Adrian Newey depart and join Aston Martin, alongside a number of other high-profile members joining rival teams.

Given the amount of turmoil in the team, it is fair to say that they must do everything in their power to keep a hold of the Dutchman for 2026 and beyond.

They are also heavily reliant on him for points - of the 172 points Red Bull have scored so far this season, 165 have come from Verstappen alone.