Christian Horner, Sacked by Formula 1 Giants Red Bull Racing, Set For Bumper £66M Payout - Here's Why

The shock sacking of Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner could end up being a very expensive affair for the team that has won 8 Formula 1 world driver's championships and 6 F1 constructor's championships under the guidance of the 51-year-old Englishman.

Horner was relieved of his duties in the aftermath of the British GP 2025, but is still technically under contract with the team despite no longer being in charge of anything that he previously had to oversee, given how large his influence was on the racing side of things.

And given both the length of his contract as well as his annual salary, that could cost Red Bull a huge amount.

ALSO READ | Red Bull Fire Christian Horner

Horner's Payout Complications

The contract that Horner signed with the team ran until the end of 2030, meaning it has about 5 and a half years remaining.

Horner's latest contract extension saw him agree an annual wage of around £12 million a year.

And given that contracts must usually be paid out if they are to be terminated, it means Horner could net £66 million should his lawyers stick to their guns.

Of course, a lower compensation could be agreed but it would still cost the Milton Keynes-based outfit a pretty penny either way.

A Red Bull Legacy Ends

However, the sacking of Horner was not just a case of cutting a team principal from his role - it was the parting of ways with someone seen as key to building the company's F1 empire.

Red Bull Racing came into existence in 2005 when they took over the Jaguar team - and Horner was the team principal from Day 1 of the new team's existence.

That he not only established them as a member of the grid but also one of the most dominant teams in the sport's history speaks volumes to his contributions to the side.

All dynasties must end, and it seemed likely that would be the case in 2024 when allegations of inappropriate behaviour with a female employee looked like it might end Horner's.