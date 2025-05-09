'We Don't Have A Car': Aston Martin Boss Andy Cowell Makes Grim Statement Regarding 2025-26 Formula One Season

Aston Martin have been having a terrible Formula One season as they have only 14 points so far in the season. This comes in after Aston Martin were predicted to be one of the best teams on the grid in the season. Aston Martin's car for the 2025-26 season, the AMR25 has been extremely slow and lacks pace to compete with the other cars on the grid. As the car is facing difficulties, Aston Martin boss Andy Cowell has released a grim statement about Aston Martin's chances in the current season.

Aston Martin Look To Improve Car Ahead Of Imola GP

Aston Martin boss Andy Cowell in a statement after the Miami Grand Prix has released a grim statement where he revealed that the Aston Martin car lacks pace. He also stated that the AMR25 is incapable of fighting for points right now.

“It was important that we scored four points with Lance yesterday in the Sprint, but under normal dry conditions we don't have a car capable of competing for points right now. We need to continue to analyze where we can improve and work hard to be more competitive in Imola,” said Andy Cowell ahead of the Imola Grand Prix in Italy.

Aston Martin's Disappointing Miami Grand Prix

Aston Martin had a disappointing Miami Grand Prix as they saw both their drivers finish outside the points. Two time World Champion Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll finished 15th and 16th respectively. Following the race, Fernando Alonso also made a statement about the race.

"Tough race. We didn't have the pace the whole weekend, and we expected the race to be difficult. We faced similar challenges today that we've had all season and couldn't capitalize on any chaos ahead of us," said Fernand Alonso.

Aston Martin will be looking to rebuild ahead of the Imola Grand Prix.