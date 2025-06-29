Austrian GP 2025: Lando Norris Claims Dominant Win Over McLaren Teammate Oscar Piastri as Max Verstappen Suffers DNF

McLaren secured a 1-2 finish in the latest Formula 1 race, the Austrian GP 2025, as Lando Norris led home teammate Oscar Piastri to secure a race win that helped reduce the deficit he faced in the F1 world driver's championship battle.

With the victory, Norris cuts down what was a 22-point lead and made it a 15-point lead for Piastri - a gap that is nowhere near safe given there are still 13 rounds in the F1 world championship remaining.

The fina podium position went not to local hero Max Verstappen, but instead to Ferrari's Charles Leclerc. Teammate Lewis Hamilton came home 4th, while Mercedes driver George Russell rounded off the top 5.

Verstappen DNF Hurts Slim Title Hopes

But it was Russell's teammate Kimi Antonelli who may have significantly hurt any chances that Verstappen may have had of defending the world title he fought so hard to win in 2024.

An error of judgement from the young Italian saw him lock up a wheel and take out Verstappen in the first lap itself, while also ending his own race in the process.

These were not the only major retirements from the race - the Williams of Carlos Sainz not only failed to start the formation lap on time but his brakes caught fire while entering the pits, meaning he retired without starting the race.

His teammate Alex Albon also retired just a few laps into the race, making it a forgettable race for the team that was leading the midfield battle for ‘best of the rest’ until recently.

Field Day for Midfield Teams

Liam Lawson secured the best points finish for the midfield teams as he brought the car home in P6 off the back of an audacious one-stop strategy on a day when most teams opted to stop twice.

Fellow one-stopper Fernando Alonso came in at P7, leading the Sauber duo of Gabriel Bortoleto (P8) and Nico Hulkenburg (P9) respectively.