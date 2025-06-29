Austrian GP 2025: Max Verstappen Defends Kimi Antonelli After Mercedes Driver's Error Ends Both Their Races

A win in the Austrian GP 2025 always looked a tall order for defending Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen, as he could only qualify his Red Bull F1 car in seventh for the race. However, a first-lap clash with Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli ensured that he could not even compete for a points finish as both cars retired on the spot.

Verstappen was irked by the incident but, after emerging from the car, spoke to Antonelli in a fairly calm manner and it appeared as if there was no ill will towards the Mercedes F1 rookie, something he confirmed once the race was done with.

‘Hope Kimi Learns From That’ - Verstappen

Verstappen said that he had viewed the footage and realised this was simply a case of misjudgement from the rookie, who he backed to come back stronger having learnt from the experience.

"I just asked what happened, because he was the only car that was there with me, with this wheel hanging off. So I was like, ‘I’m pretty sure that he hit me’. And yeah, then, of course, I saw the footage once I came back [to the garage], and it happens. Every driver has made a mistake like that in their career, and also, Kimi is a very big talent, so he learns from that, and that’s all fine," Verstappen said after the race.

Verstappen also admitted that he didn't see much to gain from the race anyway, given they were so far off the pace on Saturday.

Is This The End of Verstappen's Title Defence?

However, one cannot help but feel that this is the beginning of the end of Verstappen's world driver's championship title defence.

He was always an outlier at best given the McLaren is the fastest car this season and, in Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, they have two drivers battling it out for the title.