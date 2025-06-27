Austrian GP 2025: McLaren, Red Bull, Mercedes and Ferrari All Bring Major Upgrades on First Weekend of Double Header

With the 2025 Formula 1 season now almost at the halfway point, many teams are choosing to focus their development plans on the 2026 season. That makes sense in a way - F1 is set for a major regulations overhaul that will change not only the engine regulations but also the chassis and aerodynamic rules. However, that does not mean teams have given up on 2025 gains ahead of the Austrian GP 2025.

Indeed, the top 4 teams in the constructor's title this season - McLaren, Red Bull, Mercedes and Ferrari will all be bringing updates to the Red Bull Ring.

Why So Many Upgrades?

The reason this circuit is seeing so many upgrades is due to the fact that there's a double header of F1 races coming up and teams will therefore have more track time to test how the parts work.

But the Red Bull Ring's unique nature of being a high-altitude track also necessitates some upgrades as this can lead to challenges with the cooling of the engine.

Ferrari's upgrade is arguably the most notable as there are multiple changes to a new floor it hopes will lead to a change of fortunes for the side.

McLaren's upgrade will look to work on the new suspension they introduced to the car and make it better, as previously Lando Norris has chosen to use the new set-up but Piastri has favoured the older one.

Red Bull have brought a smaller revision to the floor edge in a bid to be able to get more downforce, whereas Mercedes have new brake inlets and engine covers to help with cooling the car better.

Who Is The Favourite to Win The Austrian GP 2025?

As things stand, McLaren are the favourites given they have the quickest car and it is expected to be a hotter than usual weekend, which suits McLaren as their car ensures the tyres don't overheat.