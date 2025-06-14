Canadian GP 2025: Ferrari Boss Fred Vasseur Hits Out at Italian Media Amid Sacking Rumours, Blames Them For Team's Title Drought

Ferrari are one of the most successful and tenured teams in Formula 1 history, but the Scuderia are never too far away from a crisis - and given their last F1 world championship of any kind came in 2008 when they won the constructor's championship, it is fair to say that the wait for silverware has made many impatient. It has also led to pressure surrounding the team principal, something the man currently holding the job in Fred Vasseur found out again recently.

Multiple media reports in Italy have suggested that Vasseur's position is under threat and the Frenchman has now hit out at what he sees is the unstability created by such speculation.

Talking to reporters ahead of the Canadian GP 2025, Vasseur said that the media is a part of the reason why Ferrari have had to wait so long for another title.

Vasseur to Media - You Are The Problem!

Vasseur said that success in F1 comes about only when teams are able to work in a ‘clean environment’, something Ferrari does not have as of right now.

"Honestly, if they want to be successful at one stage, we also have to be able to work in a clean environment. And we are not in this situation so far. We are in this situation on a daily basis now in Italy, and too much is too much," Vasseur said ahead of the Canadian GP.

Ferrari's own stance is that the speculation is not worth commenting upon, and can thus be interpreted as a strong showing of support for Vassuer.

Hamilton Backs Vasseur to Help Ferrari

The other good news for the under-pressure team principal is that he got the backing of star driver Lewis Hamilton, while Charles Leclerc said that he was surprised at the rumours.

Both Leclerc and Hamilton have long-standing relations with Vasseur stretching back to their junior days in racing and thus it comes as no surprise that they have backed him.