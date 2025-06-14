Formula 1 Set For Huge Change in Canadian GP 2025 as One-race Suspension Handed Out to Key F1 Steward

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton, of the United Kingdom, performs during the first practice session at the F1 Canadian Grand Prix. | Image: AP

The Canadian GP 2025 will see the resumption of the Formula 1 season after what was a two-week break following a triple header in Imola, Monaco and Spain. However, F1 will have to manage the race without the help of one of their more experienced officials, as F1 steward Derek Warwick has been handed a one-race suspension by the FIA after his comments on the Spanisn GP incident between Max Verstappen and George Russell went viral.

The incident in question took place during the final laps of the race in Spain. Verstappen had been asked to hand a position back to Russell but barged into the Mercedes driver in what seemed a deliberate ploy while slowing down to let the British driver pass.

Many questioned why Verstappen was not given a harsher penalty by the race stewards and Warwick had actually defended the decision made.

Warwick's Defence Irks FIA

Warwick, it is worth noting, did not actually say anything controversial but it seems the governing body was not pleased at the fact he made the comments in the first place.

"Should he ( Max Verstappen ) have done what he did, in Turn Five with George Russell? Absolutely not. Did he get a penalty for that? Yes. It is absolutely wrong and the FIA was right to give him a penalty," he had said.

The FIA said in a statement that Brazilian Enrique Bernoldi would be the one who does Warwick's duties in his absence and that Warwick would be back for the Austrain GP 2025.

Will Russell-Verstappen Feud Resume in Canada?

F1 fans have been wondering if the escalation of the rivalry between Russell and Verstappen would lead to more fireworks between them, but Russell insisted ahead of the race in Canada that there were no issues between the pair.

"I was a bit surprised to see he had taken responsibility, so fine. But I haven't spoken to him about it. We actually bumped into each other at the airport the other day but I actually completely forgot we crashed into each other a few days prior. No issues."