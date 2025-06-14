Max Verstappen's Red Bull Teammate Yuki Tsunoda Gets Huge Warning Ahead of Canadian GP 2025 - 'We Hope He Can...'

Red Bull driver Yuki Tsunoda of Japan talks with crew members at the pits at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, central Japan, ahead Sunday's Japanese Formula One Grand Prix race. | Image: AP Photo

Formula 1 returns to action with the Canadian GP and there is plenty of pressure on the man who is partnering defending F1 world champion Max Verstappen at Red Bull - Yuki Tsunoda. The Japanese driver was parachuted into the team from sister team Racing Bulls in the start of the season and has since had mixed showings at the team.

There has been patience and understanding from team principal Christian Horner and team advisor Helmut Marko, which is understandable given the RBR21 has been a tough car to drive and certainly has more peaks and troughs than the VCARB 02, which has a better operating window.

However, there is also an acceptance now from the team management that things will have to improve for Tsunoda at the Canadian GP 2025.

Marko Expects More From Tsunoda

Team advisor Marko, who has never been shy from expressing his opinion on the team's drivers, has said that from Montral onwards, Tsunoda's car will have the exact same parts as Verstappen's and therefore he needs to be among the points more often.

"Yuki now gets the same parts as Max. After his crash in Imola, we couldn't race with two identical cars. Now we hope he can learn something from Max. Everything is hard. Yuki must finally score points," Marko told Kronen Zeitung.

The good news for Tsunoda is that, in the same interview, Marko confirmed that the team will give the Japanese driver until the end of this season.

Can Red Bull Win in Montreal?

But there is also an expectation that Red Bull will not be one of the stronger cars at Montreal, given the track characterestics do not suit their car.

The tricky car works best in circuits with fast corners and where riding the kerbs is not needed - but Montreal has more slow corners and riding the kerbs is therefore a must.