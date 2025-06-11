Canadian GP 2025: Hometown Hero Lance Stroll to Return in Montreal After Missing Formula 1 Race in Spain

The Aston Martin F1 team were dealt a huge blow on the day of the Spanish GP 2025 Formula 1 race when their driver Lance Stroll had to withdraw from the race at the 11th hour, meaning only Fernando Alonso drove for the team on the day. However, Stroll's time out from the sport is not going to be long as it has been confirmed that he will return at the Canadian GP 2025, putting an end to all speculation as to how long he could have potentially been on the sidelines.

Stroll had participated in qualifying at Spain but withdrew from the race so late that Aston Martin could not even name their reserve driver as a replacment to take part in the race in his place.

The issues stemmed from the wrist injury and subsequent surgery he had to undergo before the start of the 2023 season due to a bike accident he suffered ahead of the start of the season.

Stroll Relieved to Be Back

Aston Martin confirmed in a statement that Stroll had not only underwent a medical procedure to quell the symptoms he faced, he also completed some lap time in an F1 car at the Circuit Paul Ricard in France.

For his part, Stroll said he was keen to be back racing in front of his home crowd and that he felt good after the medical procedure.

"I was always going to fight hard to be ready to race in front of the Montreal crowd. I’m feeling good after my procedure and put some laps in at Paul Ricard this week to prepare."

ALSO READ | Ferrari Boss Fred Vasseur Defends Team Pit Wall Following Monaco GP

Can He Continue His Good Run of Form?

There's always been accusations of Stroll being someone who has a seat in F1 mainly due to the fact that his father Lawrence owns the Aston Martin F1 team.

However, 2025 has been a good year for Stroll so far - he has taken 14 of the 16 points the team have scored so far this season and has thus comprehensively outperformed Alonso for the first time that they've been together as teammates.