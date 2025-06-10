Formula 1 Breaks With 70-year Tradition For 2026 Calendar as Monaco GP Moves to June - See Full List of Races Here

The Formula 1 2026 season is one that fans are eagerly anticipating, as a huge change in the engine regulations and aerodynamic packaging is leading to what is arguably the biggest shake-up of the rules since the 2014 season. However, given the popularity of the sport is now surging around the world, there were also a lot of changes expected to the calendar.

F1 has now released the calendar for the upcoming season, and it does feature a couple of notable surprises - as well as the inclusion of one race that everyone knew would be coming in the Madrid GP 2026.

The date of the Monaco GP has now changed, as the race that was traditionally held in the last weekend of May has now been shifted to the first weekend of June.

Elsewhere, the Emilia Romagna GP has dropped off the calendar, something many expected given the circuit had not announced a renewal of their F1 contract after 2025.

‘Greatest Weekend of Motorsport’ No More

But the biggest shock comes in the change of date of the Monaco GP 2026 - this will be the first time the race is held outside of its traditional date since 1955.

What's more, it also ends an unspoken tradition for die-hard motorsport fans - the ‘Greatest Weekend of Motorsport’.

The final weekend of May traditionally featured not only the Monaco GP, but also the Indy 500 race as well as the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Winning all 3 of those races is considered to be the ‘Triple Crown’ of motorsport, a feat that only one driver in Graham Hill has accomplished.

F1 Bids Adieu to Imola

Another notable change to the calendar features the removal of the Emilia Romagna GP in Imola.

The race made a comeback in 2020 as a one-off race due to the COVID-19 pandemic making races impossible in a number of original venues.