Canadian Grand Prix: Venue, Date, Time, Live Streaming, And All You Need To Know About The Upcoming Formula One Race

Mercedes driver George Russell jumps out of his car after taking the pole position at the F1 Canadian GP | Image: AP

Canadian Grand Prix: The upcoming Canadian Grand Prix will be held on Sunday, June 15th, at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. The race will kick off at 11:30 PM IST.

During the qualifiers, it was another poor show from the Ferraris. Even though Lewis Hamilton managed to secure fifth place, Charles Leclerc ended up in eighth position.

The McLaren drivers also failed to make it into the top two places in the qualifiers at the Canadian Grand Prix. The Australian driver Oscar Piastri held the third spot on the grid. Meanwhile, Landon Norris finished in seventh place with a qualifying time of 1:11.625s.

It was the Mercedes and British driver George Russell who got the pole position in the Canadian Grand Prix after clocking a qualifying time of 1:10.899s. Red Bull and Dutch superstar Max Verstappen failed to clinch the first place on the grid by just one second. Max had a qualifying time of 1:11.059s.

Mercedes and Italian driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli finished in fourth place with a 1:11.391s qualifying time. On the other hand, Aston Martin racer Fernando Alonso clinched sixth place, with a qualifying time of 1:11.586s.

Racing Bull driver Isack Hadjar and Williams' Alex Albon finished in ninth and tenth place, respectively.

Lewis Hamilton Holds Elusive Feat In Canadian Grand Prix

The upcoming Canadian Grand Prix is set to be a tough challenge for the Formula One driver. It is a 4.361 km long circuit with 70 laps.

With seven wins, Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton hold the record for most wins at the Canadian Grand Prix. Meanwhile, former Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas has the lap record in the Canadian GP with 1:13.078s, which he clinched the feat back in 2019.

Canadian Grand Prix: Live Streaming