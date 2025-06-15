'It’s Really Annoying': F1 Champion Max Verstappen Snaps During Press Conference Following Questioning Regarding His Penalty Points

Max Verstappen is one of the greatest drivers to have ever graced the Formula One grid. The Red Bull driver currently has four Formula One World Championships to his name. Max Verstappen is currently the defending champion as he won the Drivers Championship during the 2024 season of the sport. In the 2025 season, Max Verstappen has not been having a season that he would have liked as currently, the Dutch driver is no where in contention for the Drivers Championship with the McLaren's dominating in the 2025 season.

Max Verstappen Snaps Following Qualifying Incident

During the Spanish Grand Prix, Max Verstappen and George Russell came together which led to the Dutch driver getting a ten second time penalty and demerit points on his FIA super license. The incident has also led to many questioning the fact whether the Dutch driver is able to drive against George Russell. As Max Verstappen is now just one point away from a race ban, he was questioned regarding his penalty points on which the defending world champ snapped.

"I don’t need to hear it again. It’s really pissing me off. I mean, you were speaking about it on Thursday. It’s such a waste of time. It’s very childish. So, that’s why I also don’t want to say too much because it’s really annoying, this world that we live in," said Max Verstappen during the press conference.

Max Verstappen Having No Answer For McLaren Drivers

In the 2025 season, Max Verstappen has failed to have an answer for the pace and race craft of McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. Max Verstappen currently sits third in the Drivers Championship standings and is behind Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris who are in first and second.

Red Bull and Max Verstappen will be looking to turn things around if they want to make it a fifth championship.