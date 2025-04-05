F1: Max Verstappen and Red Bull Race To Pole Position In Japan, Beat Out McLaren Duo Of Oscar Piastri And Lando Norris

Red Bull driver and four time World Champion Max Verstappen raced to pole position at the Suzuka International Circuit in Japan ahead of the Grand Prix on Sunday, 6th April 2025. This marked the first pole position for the defending champion for the 2025 season. Max Verstappen in his bid for the pole position, edged out McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. Lando Norris will be starting second and Piastri will follow him in third.

Max Verstappen Gets First Pole Of 2025 Season In Japan

Max Verstappen up until 2024 was a dominant force with all of the other drivers struggling to keep up with him. There has been a change this season as McLaren have become the dominant forces while Max Verstappen struggles to reach the front of the grid.

All of this seems to have changed as Max Verstappen after a stunning lap got his first pole position in Suzuka. He beat out championship rival Lando Norris by just 0.012 seconds. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc could only manage a fourth place on the grid.

Another Disappointing Qualifying For Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari is not going as he would have liked as once again the qualifying session ended in disappointment for the seven time World Champion. Lewis Hamilton in the qualifying session at Suzuka could only manage a P8.

He will be starting behind Isack Hadjar of the Racing Bulls team. His teammate Charles Leclerc on the other hand fared well in the session as he finished fourth behind the McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.