After five long years, Formula One will be in action at China at Shanghai in the F1 2024 season. It is a delight for all the Chinese race heads as they will be able to witness the thrill of the tracks after a long wait. The last race which was held in Shanghai was in the year 2019, after which COVID-19 trampled China as a venue in the calendar for a long time. After the Japanese GP, in which Max Verstappen found his winning ways, it will be the fifth race in the F1 2024 season. Ahead of the F1 weekend, take a look at all the schedule and live streaming-related information here.

Chinese GP Practice Live Streaming: Venue, broadcast, streaming, timings & other details you need to know

When will the Chinese GP Practice take place?

The Chinese GP Practice will commence on Wednesday, February 29th, 2024 and will last till 2nd March.

The timings are as follows:

Practice 1: 09:00 AM to 10:00 AM IST(19th April)

Sprint Qualifying: 01:00 PM to 01:44 PM IST (19th April)

Sprint: 08:30 AM to 09:30 AM IST (20th April)

Qualifying: 12:30 PM to 01:30 PM IST (20th April)

Race: 12:30 PM IST (21st April)

Where will the Chinese GP Practice take place?

The Chinese GP will be hosted at the Shanghai International Circuit.

How to watch the Chinese GP Practice Live telecast in India?

Unfortunately, fans in India cannot watch the Chinese GP live telecast since there is no official broadcast.

How to watch the Chinese GP Practice Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the Chinese GP Live Streaming via F1 TV Pro and Fancode.

How to watch the Chinese GP Practice Live Streaming in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the Chinese GP via Sky Sports F1. The live stream will be available on SkyGo, NOW TV. It will take place from 04:30 AM BST onwards.

How to watch the Chinese GP Practice Live Streaming in the US?

Fans in the US can watch the Chinese GP via ABC Sports Network and ESPN. The live stream will be available on ESPN+ and Fubo. It will take place from 11:30 PM ET onwards.

How to watch the Chinese GP Practice Live Streaming in AUS?

Fans in Australia can watch Chinese GP via Fox Sports. The live stream will be available on Foxtel Go and Kayo Sports. It will take place from 02:30 PM AEDT onwards.