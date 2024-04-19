Red Bull driver Max Verstappen steers his car into a corner at the start of the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit | Image: AP

Advertisement

Formula One will return to China in Shanghai for the 2024 season, after a five-year absence. It is a treat for all Chinese race fans since they will be able to experience the thrill of the racetrack after a long wait. The last race conducted in Shanghai was in 2019, following which COVID-19 trampled China as a calendar site for quite some time. The fifth race of the F1 2024 season will follow the Japanese Grand Prix, where Max Verstappen found his winning ways. Before the main race, some practice rounds will be conducted for the drivers to learn about the track's curves. Check out the live streaming information for the Practice and sprint qualifying race below.

Also Read: China-born Zhou Guanyu will be a star regardless of who wins the Chinese Formula 1 race in Shanghai

Advertisement

Chinese GP Practice Live Streaming: Venue, broadcast, streaming, timings & other details you need to know

When will the Chinese GP Practice take place?

Advertisement

The Chinese GP Practice will commence on Wednesday, February 29th, 2024 and will last till 2nd March.

The timings are as follows:

Advertisement

Practice 1: 09:00 AM to 10:00 AM IST(19th April)

Sprint Qualifying: 01:00 PM to 01:44 PM IST (19th April)

Advertisement

Where will the Chinese GP Practice take place?

The Chinese GP will be hosted at the Shanghai International Circuit.

Advertisement

Also Read: MotoGP racing for new momentum in America, with hopes of riding an F1-like surge into the future

How to watch the Chinese GP Practice Live telecast in India?

Advertisement

Unfortunately, fans in India cannot watch the Chinese GP live telecast since there is no official broadcast.

How to watch the Chinese GP Practice Live Streaming in India?

Advertisement

Fans in India can watch the Chinese GP Live Streaming via F1 TV Pro and Fancode.

How to watch the Chinese GP Practice Live Streaming in the UK?

Advertisement

Fans in the UK can watch the Chinese GP via Sky Sports F1. The live stream will be available on SkyGo, NOW TV. It will take place from 04:30 AM BST onwards.

How to watch the Chinese GP Practice Live Streaming in the US?

Advertisement

Fans in the US can watch the Chinese GP via ABC Sports Network and ESPN. The live stream will be available on ESPN+ and Fubo. It will take place from 11:30 PM ET onwards.

How to watch the Chinese GP Practice Live Streaming in AUS?

Advertisement

Fans in Australia can watch Chinese GP via Fox Sports. The live stream will be available on Foxtel Go and Kayo Sports. It will take place from 02:30 PM AEDT onwards.