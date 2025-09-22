Christian Horner Officially Departs From Red Bull F1 Team After 20 Years In Charge

Formula One: Red Bull F1 Team, on Monday, September 22, confirmed that Christian Horner has officially departed from the Formula One side after taking an 80 million pound settlement.

Two months after Christian Horner was removed as the team principal, Red Bull F1 Team confirmed that they had finalized the process of Horner leaving the team. Christian Horner led Red Bull to eight Formula 1 drivers’ titles.

Red Bull F1 Team And Christian Horner Officially Part Ways

Red Bull F1 Team released a statement announcing that Horner will leave the team officially on Monday.

Since July 2025, Christian Horner has stayed away from the F1 paddock, when Red Bull announced that Christian Horner has been released from his operational duties with immediate effect.

While announcing Horner's departure on July 9th, Red Bull managing director Oliver Mintzlaff said, "We would like to thank Christian Horner for his exceptional work over the last 20 years. With his tireless commitment, experience, expertise, and innovative thinking, he has been instrumental in establishing Red Bull Racing as one of the most successful and attractive teams in Formula 1. Thank you for everything, Christian, and you will forever remain an important part of our team history."

Red Bull F1 Team appointed Laurent Mekies in Horner's place in the mid Formula 2025 season.

‘It Has Been An Honor And A Privilege’: Horner On His Time With Red Bull

“Leading Red Bull Racing has been an honor and a privilege. When we started in 2005, none of us could have imagined the journey ahead — the championships, the races, the people, the memories,” Horner said in a statement, as quoted by AP.

Horner's last race in charge with Red Bull was the British Grand Prix in the Formula One 2025 season, where Red Bull drivers failed to keep up with F1’s leading team McLaren.

After Horner was sacked from his team principal role, Max Verstappen won two of Red Bull’s five Grands Prix, including Sunday’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix.