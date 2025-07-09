Formula 1: After Two Decade As Team Principal, Red Bull Fire Christian Horner

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner listens to a question during a news conference after the first Formula One practice session at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Jeddah | Image: AP

Ahead of the Belgian GP, Red Bull have sacked team principal Christian Horner. The F1 team confirmed the development, and Laurent Mekies has taken up the role of CEO of Red Bull Racing. Alan Permane has been appointed as the Team Principal of Racing Bulls.

As quoted by Sky Sports, Red Bull managing director Oliver Mintzlaff said, "We would like to thank Christian Horner for his exceptional work over the last 20 years.

"With his tireless commitment, experience, expertise and innovative thinking, he has been instrumental in establishing Red Bull Racing as one of the most successful and attractive teams in Formula 1.

"Thank you for everything, Christian, and you will forever remain an important part of our team history."