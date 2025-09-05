Eight-Time F1 Race Winner Daniel Ricciardo Announces Retirement From Racing, Former McLaren Star Set To Be Seen In New Role

Formula One: Former McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo confirmed his retirement from motor racing on Friday, September 5, saying that his racing days are 'behind him'.

Daniel Ricciardo Brings Down The Curtain On His Illustrious Career

Daniel Ricciardo made his debut in Formula One in the 2011 British Grand Prix and was last seen in action back in the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix. In the 2025 season of Formula 1 did not get a driver's seat.

The Australian Formula One driver won his first race in the 2014 Canadian Grand Prix. The 36-year-old won his last race in the 2021 Italian Grand Prix.

In his 13-year career in Formula One, Ricciardo raced for top teams, which include Hispania Racing Team, Toro Rosso, Red Bull, Renault, McLaren, AlphaTauri, and Racing Bulls. In his career, the Aussie driver won eight Formula One races and was considered one of the most popular drivers on the grid.

Daniel Ricciardo Becomes Global Ford Racing Ambassador

Daniel Ricciardo confirmed that he will be partnering with Ford to become the Global Ford Racing Ambassador.

"While my racing days are behind me, my love for anything with wheels will always remain high and for that I am proud to be partnering with Ford to become a Global Ford Racing Ambassador," Ricciardo wrote as quoted by ESPN.

"I am going to be working closely with the Ford Racing team and specifically focus on the amazing Raptor brand and lifestyle that Raptor has become for many of Ford's customers," he added.

The 36-year-old added that he wanted to stay connected to the world of motorsports after retirement, hence he partnered with Ford.

"So why now and why me? When I decided it was time to retire, I thought long and hard about finding the most authentic way to stay connected to the world of motorsports," he further added.

Ricciardo said that racing made him happy and created a lot of memories that will always stay with him.

"For me, racing was always about having fun. It made me happy and created memories that will last a lifetime," he concluded.