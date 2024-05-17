Red Bull driver Sergio Perez drives down the pit lane during the Sprint race at the Miami Formula One Grand Prix in Miami Gardens, Fla. | Image: AP

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, commonly known as the Imola GP, is scheduled to take place at the Autodromo Enzo E Dino Ferrari, therefore it's officially time to get ready for the Formula One race weekend. The Imola race is set to resume after being postponed owing to flooding at the location the previous year.

Max Verstappen of Red Bull will be the centre of attention as he attempts to win the pole after Lando Norris snatched it in the previous race in Miami. Having won the last two Grand Prix, the Dutch driver has been among the most successful drivers of the modern era. The practice session will start as soon as the race weekend gets underway. Each driver will complete three circuit laps before moving on to the qualifying stage . Take a look at all the derails for the practice race you need to know.

Emilia Romagna GP Practice Live Streaming: Venue, broadcast, streaming, timings & other details you need to know

When will the Emilia Romagna GP Practice take place?

The Emilia Romagna GP Practice will commence on Friday, May 17th, 2024 and will last till May 18th.

The timings are as follows:

Practice 1: 05:00 PM to 06:00 PM IST (17th May)

Practice 2: 08:30 PM to 09:30 PM IST (17th May)

Practice 3: 04:00 PM to 05:00 PM IST (18th May)

Where will the Emilia Romagna GP Practice take place?

The Emilia Romagna GP Practice will be hosted at the Autodromo Enzo E Dino Ferrari in Imola, Italy.

How to watch the Emilia Romagna GP Practice Live telecast in India?

Unfortunately, fans in India cannot watch the Emilia Romagna GP Practice live telecast since there is no official broadcast.

How to watch the Emilia Romagna GP Practice Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the Emilia Romagna GP Practice Live Streaming via F1 TV Pro and Fancode.

How to watch the Emilia Romagna GP Practice Live Streaming in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the Emilia Romagna GP Practice via Sky Sports F1. The live stream will be available on SkyGo, NOW TV. The practice will take place from 12:30 PM BST onwards.

How to watch the Emilia Romagna GP Practice Live Streaming in the US?

Fans in the US can watch the Emilia Romagna GP Practice via ABC Sports Network and ESPN. The live stream will be available on ESPN+ and Fubo. It will take place from 07:30 ET / 04:30 PT onwards.

How to watch the Emilia Romagna GP Practice Live Streaming in AUS?

Fans in Australia can watch Emilia Romagna GP Practice via Fox Sports. The live stream will be available on Foxtel Go and Kayo Sports. It will take place from 09:30 PM AEST onwards.