F1: Max Verstappen Addresses Red Bull Exit Speculations: 'Just Want To Focus On My Car'

Max Verstappen has brushed aside rumours of him leaving Red Bull at the end of this ongoing Formula One season. The 2024 F1 champion is currently third in the F1 Drivers Championship after Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri of McLaren.

Helmut Marko Had Raises Max Verstappen Exit Concern

Red Bull's Motorsport Advisor, Helmut Marko triggered the debate after the Dutch finished 6th in the Bahrain GP. As quoted by ESPN, he told Sky Germany, "The concern is great. As I said, improvements have to come in the near future so that he has a car with which he can win again.

"We have to create a basis with a car so that he can fight for the world championship."

Marko had earlier confirmed that the reigning F1 champion has a performance-related clause on his contract, which will allow him to leave Red Bull. Verstappen has been linked with Mercedes as per recent reports. George Russell hasn't been offered a new deal, and his current contract is scheduled to expire in 2025.

Max Verstappen Refuted Red Bull Exit Talks

But ahead of the Saudi Arabian GP, Verstappen has dismissed all the xt rumours. As quoted by ESPN he said, "A lot of people are talking about it [my future] except me," Verstappen told reporters on Thursday.

"Like I said before, I just want to focus on my car, work with the people in the team -- that is the only thing I am thinking about in Formula 1 at the moment. I am very relaxed."

