F1: McLaren Star Oscar Piastri Stuns Teammate Lando Norris To Take Fifth Pole Position Of 2026 Season At Dutch GP

Oscar Piastri celebrates his pole position after the qualifying session at the Dutch Grand Prix | Image: AP

Dutch Grand Prix: McLaren star Oscar Piastri sealed the pole position after beating his teammate Lando Norris during the qualifying session at the Dutch Grand Prix, in Circuit Zandvoort, on Saturday, August 30.

The Australian driver clinched his fifth pole position of the ongoing 2026 season after setting a 1:08.662 qualifying time.

Oscar Piastri Beats Lando Norris To Take Pole At Dutch GP

Piastri's teammate and British driver Lando Norris also displayed a stunning performance in the qualifying session, but the Aussie driver outplayed his teammate in the close fight. Lando Norris will be starting from the second grid position during the Dutch Grand Prix, after clocking 1:08.674 qualifying time.

It was Norris who secured the top spot in all three practice sessions throughout the weekend before the qualifying session. But Piastri showed his potential in Q1. However, in Q2, it was Norris who led the chart with 1:08.874. Later in Q3, Piastri closed the gap and clinched the pole.

Meanwhile, Red Bull driver Max Verstappen gave his home crowd something to cheer as he sealed third place in the qualifying session, with 1:08.925 time.

One of the most talked-about points from the qualifying session at the Circuit Zandvoort was Racing Bulls' Isack Hadjar securing fourth spot. It was also Hadjar's career-best performance in the qualifying. The youngster set a 1:09.208 qualifying time to secure fourth place.

Ferrari Shows Sloppy Performance In Qualifying Session

Mercedes' George Russell stood just below Hadjar in the fifth place, after clocking 1:09.255 on the chart.

The Ferrari duo was sloppy in the qualifying session. Charles Leclerc secured sixth place with 1:09.340. On the other hand, Lewis Hamilton will be starting from seventh place on the grid during the main race at the Dutch Grand Prix. Lewis Hamilton clocked 1:09.390 in the qualifying session.

Racing Bull driver and Hadjar's teammate Liam Lawson secured eighth place in the qualifying session. Williams' Carlos Sainz held the ninth place on the grid with a 1:09.505 time in the qualifying session.