F1 - Mercedes Driver George Russell Highlights Key Factors Behind His Underwhelming Performance At Silverstone: 'Everything Went Wrong...'

British Grand Prix: Mercedes driver George Russell displayed a dismal performance in the recently concluded British Grand Prix, at Silverstone Circuit, on Sunday, July 6th.

The British racer finished in the tenth position in his home race. The 27-year-old started the race in fourth place but moved down to tenth place at the end of the Grand Prix.

Russell managed to clinch just one point from Silverstone, which has affected his position in the Drivers' Standings.

George Russell Opens Up On His Poor Show At Silverstone

While speaking after the end of the British Grand Prix, Mercedes driver George Russell was disappointed with his performance in the race, saying that everything went wrong in the main race. He also pointed out the reasons which affected his performance in the game.

“Everything just went wrong at every single point to be honest. I feel at the beginning, pitting to slicks was not a stupid decision as we knew it was going to be dry for 25 minutes," Russell said as quoted by Formula One.

He added that the 15 minutes of Virtual Safety Car created a problem for him to warm the tyres.

“But we had 15 minutes’ worth of [Virtual] Safety Car and that didn’t allow us to warm the tyres, it didn’t allow us to [utilise] the gains of when it was dry. By the end of that stint, we were five seconds a lap faster than the wet runners," he added.

During the use of Virtual Safety Car, every car on the grid is asked to slow down.

George Russell Stands In Fourth Place In 2025 Driver's Standings

After the end of the British Grand Prix, George Russell holds fourth place in the 2025 Driver's Standings with 147 points.

It was McLaren's Lando Norris who won the British Grand Prix. Norris' teammate, Oscar Piastri, claimed the second spot, giving McLaren a 1-2 finish at Silverstone. Meanwhile, it was Nico Hulkenberg who secured his first podium finish in Formula One after securing third place on Sunday, July 6th.