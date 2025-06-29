F1: More Trouble For Kimi Antonelli As Mercedes Driver Served Three-Place Grid Penalty After Collision With Max Verstappen In Austrian GP

Austrian Grand Prix: Young Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli was served with a three-place grid penalty for the upcoming British Grand Prix following his race-ending collision with Red Bull driver Max Verstappen in the Austrian GP.

Antonelli started the race from the ninth grid place. Verstappen was in seventh grid place at the start of the Austrian Grand Prix.

Kimi Antonelli Hit Max Verstappen On Lap 1 At Austrian Grand Prix

In the first lap, the Italian driver Kimi Antonelli locked up the rear brakes of his car, which forced the youngster to hit Max Verstappen into turn 3, forcing both drivers to end the race in the early stage at the Red Bull Ring.

Since the 18-year-old failed to finish the race, Antonelli had to serve the grid penalty in the next British Grand Prix at the Silverstone Circuit. Antonelli will also have to serve two penalty points on his license.

“In the hearing the driver admitted that he made a mistake as he locked up the rear wheels while using his regular braking point, but also pointed out that he needed to avoid a collision with Car 30 [Liam Lawson] in front of him and released the brakes for a short period of time to do so," Formula One stated in a statement.

Lando Norris Wins Austrian Grand Prix

It was McLaren's Lando Norris who clinched the Austrian Grand Prix and bagged 25 points after successfully defending his teammate, Oscar Piastri, who claimed the second position in the race.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc also ended up on the podium, beating his compatriot. Leclerc claimed the third spot in the race and sealed 15 points.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton had to end the race in fourth place, after missing the podium finish to his teammate, Leclerc. Mercedes' George Russell secured fifth place at the Austrian Grand Prix.