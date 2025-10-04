Formula 1: George Russell Holds Max Verstappen To Take Pole Position At Singapore GP, Oscar Piastri To Start From Third Place

Singapore Grand Prix: Star Mercedes driver George Russell held Red Bull's Max Verstappen to clinch the pole position during qualifiers at the Singapore Grand Prix on Saturday, October 4.

At the Marina Bay Street Circuit during the qualifiers, Russell clocked 1m 29.165 seconds on his first lap to confirm his place on the pole. On the other hand, Red Bull driver Max Verstappen expressed frustration for finishing 0.182s down on Russell in the second place.

George Russell Opens Up On His Pole At Singapore GP

While speaking after taking the pole position, George Russell said that he is feeling amazing to take the pole. He also praised his teammate, Kimi, for displaying an amazing drive on the grid.

“It’s amazing to be on pole position. Yesterday was a very challenging day for many different reasons, but it’s good to come back and get a good result today. Of course there’s a long, sweaty race tomorrow, but I knew there was potential in the car – Kimi was doing an amazing job all weekend and I actually gained quite a lot from seeing what he was capable of doing yesterday afternoon. I’m very happy to be on pole,” Russell said.

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc Secure 6th, 7th Place On Grid

During his last lap in Q3, Verstappen encountered traffic on the circuit, which stopped him from taking first place on the grid.

Meanwhile, McLaren and Australian driver Oscar Piastri came in third place after clocking 1m:29.524 seconds, just ahead of the young Mercedes driver, Kimi Antonelli, and his teammate Lando Norris. The British McLaren driver, Norris, stamped 1min:29.586 seconds on the board to take fifth place.

Ferrari drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, had an average drive at the Marina Bay Street Circuit. Hamilton secured sixth place with 1 min:29.688 seconds. While Leclerc clinched seventh place in the qualifiers at the Singapore Grand Prix after clocking 1 min:29.784 seconds.