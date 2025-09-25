Romain Grosjean To Make F1 Return For The First Time Since Dramatic Bahrain Crash, Swiss Driver To Link With Haas

Romain Grosjean greets fans before an IndyCar auto race at the Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tenn. | Image: AP

Five years after the razing crash at the Bahrain GP, Romain Grosjean would return behind the steering wheel of an F1 car. The French and Swiss motorsport driver will drive a Formula 1 car for the first time since 2020.

The Haas car he was driving was split in two and wedged into the barriers after a high-speed crash during the opening lap of the Bahrain GP. Romain Grosjean had exited F1 following the fireball crash, as he was without a seat for the upcoming season.

The intensity of the crash was as severe as 67G, but Romain Grosjean defeated death and jumped out of the fire-engulfed car. He had suffered burn injuries on his hands and missed out on the final two races of the F1 2020 season.

Haas F1 Announces Romain Grosjean's Return For A TPC Event

Romain Grosjean will finally return to a seat in a Formula 1 car with Haas, the team he last competed with in the competition. The Swedish motorsport driver will drive the VF-23 during a TPC testing event at the Mugello circuit in Italy.

Grosjean will wear a special helmet for the upcoming Testing of Previous Car test. It would feature drawings from his children, and it was meant to be used for his last race of 2020 with Haas.

But the moment did not happen as he missed out on the final two races in 2020 because of the crash in Bahrain. He has been without an F1 seat since 2021.

Romain Grosjean has been actively participating in the IndyCar and various sportscar series in the US. He has participated in the Indy 500 thrice and the 24 Hours of Le Mans once.

Haas Team Principal Set To Switch Roles In Special Event For Grosjean Return

Haas Team principal Ayo Komatsu expressed excitement at having Romain Grosjean back with the team for the TPC event. Notably, the Team Principal was Grosjean 's race engineer when they were with Lotus, and he would be back in that role for the Swiss driver during the event.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be welcoming Romain Grosjean back into a Formula 1 car for the first time in five years but especially proud he’s returning in one of our cars – it’s only fitting.

“Romain and I have worked together throughout his entire Formula 1 career, so this test at Mugello is of particular significance to us both,” Ayo Komatsu said, as quoted by F1.