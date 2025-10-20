Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton Extends Podium Drought With Ferrari, Claims Unwanted Record After Finishing Fourth At United States GP

Formula One: Seven-time world champion and Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton displayed a spirited performance in the recently concluded United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas on Monday, October 20.

The British driver finished fourth in the American Grand Prix, following which he attained an unwanted record with the Ferrari.

Lewis Hamilton started the race from the fifth position on the grid and went on to secure fourth place, missing the podium for just a few seconds. After the conclusion of the United States Grand Prix, the seven-time world champion attained a new unwanted record.

Lewis Hamilton Secures Unwanted Ferrari Record

The 40-year-old has now gone 19 races without a Grand Prix podium for Ferrari. He is now the longest Ferrari driver in the history of Formula One to go without claiming a podium.

Hamilton surpassed Didier Peroni, who took 19 races to clinch his first podium finish for Ferrari in his career. In 1982 at the San Marino Grand Prix, Peroni clinched his first podium finish with Ferrari.

Earlier in January 2025, Lewis Hamilton joined Scuderia Ferrari after a 12-year stint with Mercedes. He joined the Italian racing brand after signing a one-year contract.

It has been a disappointing debut season for Lewis Hamilton in Ferrari as the legendary driver, who holds unique career milestones, is yet to get his first podium finish with his new team.

Max Verstappen Wins United States Grand Prix

Red Bull and Dutch driver Max Verstappen won the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas after clocking 1:34:00.161 seconds. Verstappen also clinched 25 points after securing the top spot.

Meanwhile, McLaren and British driver Lando Norris finished second and clinched 18 points. Hamilton's teammate Charles Leclerc secured third place and sealed 15 points.