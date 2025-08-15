Formula 1 Set to Return to Venue That Hosted Races in Covid-Impacted 2020 and 2021 Seasons, But Challenges Remain

Ever since the growth in popularity of Netflix series ‘Drive to Survive’, Formula 1 has seen a surge in popularity that has seen many venues scramble to get onto the ever-growing calendar. One such venue is the Algarve International Circuit in Portugal, which is also known as Portimao.

The circuit is known in motorsport circles, having hosted MotoGP regularly and hosting 2 F1 races in 2020 and 2021, both of which were won by Lewis Hamilton, then driving for Mercedes.

And the circuit is keen to make a comeback to the sport of F1, with the push coming from none other than Portugal's Prime Minister himself.

Portugal PM's F1 Push

Portugal's prime minister Luis Montenegro is keen to get a deal in place to bring F1 back to Portugal in the year 2027.

“One of the circumstances that most contributes to the promotion of this region is the major events. We secured the MotoGP, the flagship event of world motorcycling, for 2025 and 2026. And I can tell you that we have everything ready to formalise the return of Formula 1 to the Algarve next year, in 2027,” he said.

"These events require some financial effort on the part of the government, but they provide a return, both direct and indirect, through promotion, that is truly worthwhile."

Will a Deal Be Struck?

However, Portugal is just one of many places that is actively trying to secure a return to F1 amid its popularity boom, meaning any return is not set in stone.

Thailand, South Africa, Rwanda, Argentina and Turkey are just some of the countries that have made it clear that they too would like a permanent spot on the Formula 1 calendar going forward.

It is also worth noting that Formula 1's rights holder have in place a plan for a system that sees year-to-year calendar rotation, with some races returning in alternate seasons.